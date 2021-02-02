Red Wolves & Razorbacks in action in college all-star games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves and Razorbacks are looking to impress NFL scouts. They got the chance to do just that over the weekend.
Arkansas State TE Giles Amos & RB Jamal Jones competed in the Hula Bowl on Sunday. Jones had 4 carries and 2 receptions for a total of 7 yards. Amos had 1 catch for 6 yards in Hawaii.
Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks had a touchdown pass in Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Franks was 9 of 16 passing for 122 yards & a score in the Senior Bowl. He played in the 2nd & 4th quarter for the National team.
Former Red Wolf William Bradley-King was also in action at the Senior Bowl. He played the 2020 season at Baylor after transferring from Arkansas State. Bradley-King had 31 tackles, 5.5 TFL, & 3.5 sacks with the Bears.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.