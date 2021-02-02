The calendar turns to February and Brookland’s winning streak continues. The Lady Bearcats beat Westside 57-40 for their 9th straight victory. They’re 14-4 overall, 12-0 in 4A-3 play.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/1/21)
Brookland 57, Westside 40 (Girls)
Valley View 38, Southside 32 (Girls)
Osceola 73, Hoxie 57 (Boys)
Pocahontas 57, Highland 46 (Boys)
Pocahontas 47, Blytheville 37 (Girls)
Hoxie 52, Osceola 28 (Girls)
Manila 48, Corning 45 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 61, Piggott 42 (Girls)
Bay 69, East Poinsett County 62 (Boys)
Salem 55, Sloan-Hendrix 52 (Girls)
Trumann 54, Highland 42 (Girls)
Tuckerman 70, Mammoth Spring 69 (Girls)
Rector 42, Buffalo Island Central 27 (Girls)
Melbourne 75, Midland 45 (Boys)
Delta 56, Armorel 52 (Boys)
Newport 62, Harding Academy 59 (Boys)
Riverside 60, East Poinsett County 22 (Girls)
Maynard 52, Hillcrest 39 (Boys)
Hillcrest 51, Maynard 43 (Girls)
