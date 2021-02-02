Request to fire Brookland superintendent fails after over 4-hour executive session

The Brookland School District became aware of some equipment matters which caused concern. The Brookland Police Department was notified and began looking into the matters. At some point, the Police Department decided it had a conflict and turned the matter over to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office interviewed some individuals and, apparently, closed its investigation. After consulting legal counsel the School District decided that the investigation was not complete and that other inquiries needed to be made. Doug Formon, head of security for the School District, has been assigned the task of completing the investigation into this matter.

Donn Mixon, Brookland School District attorney