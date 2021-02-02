Rivercrest All-State standout Kam Turner commits to Arkansas State

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A decorated Rivercrest athlete is thinking Red Wolves.
Colts senior QB/DB Kam Turner announced Tuesday morning that he committed to Arkansas State. AStateNation reports that Turner would sign as a preferred walk-on.
Turner did it all in 2020 as Rivercrest reached the 4A State Finals. He had 3,039 passing yards with 38 TDs, rushed for 1,762 yards with 24 TDs on offense. Turner recorded 75 Tackles, 12 TFL, & 5 interceptions on defense.
Hooten’s named him the 4A Defensive Player of the Year. Turner was also a finalist for the Landers Award. He also was part of a Rivercrest basketball squad that won the 2020 3A State Championship.
