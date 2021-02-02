Smart 911 now available in Cross County

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Sheriff’s Office has their Smart 911 system up and running.
Sheriff David West says the Smart 911 App will help them assist people in emergencies quickly and effectively.
West says that they’ve had the system since around 2014. He didn’t know the previous sheriff had the system installed.
The department has been paying for the service through AT&T the whole time.
All you have to do is download the Smart 911 app on your smartphone. From there, you’ll answer questions including your address, medical problems, and medication use.
When you call 911 from your smartphone, dispatch will have access to your information.
West says it’s a tool that will improve their response time.
“We know before we get there to expect someone who is a diabetic or someone who has heart disease, anything like that, so I think it’s a great deal,” West said.
The system has been up and running for the past two weeks.
For more information on how to install the app, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.