State Rep. seeks to end Daylight Saving Time in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill brought before the Arkansas House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs would end Daylight Saving Time in the state.
State Representative Johnny Rye of Trumann introduced HB1017.
The committee worried Arkansas would become an island among other states and how that could potentially affect commerce.
Rep. Rye says that this is something many Arkansans want.
“The people in this state want this, ok? Now we’re gonna work it through committee, we’re gonna change things around a little bit, but people are tired of two different time frames.” Rye said.
No action was taken on the bill, and Rye said surrounding states are also exploring the option.
