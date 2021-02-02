Tax vote could determine if city employees still have a job

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne voters will be going to the polls later this week to vote on a sales tax. Depending on how citizens vote on the sales tax renewal, it could determine if some city employees will still have a job.
Mayor Jennifer Hobbs says that despite confusion on social media, the tax is the same citizens have been paying for the past ten years.
Eighteen percent of the cities revenue comes from the tax. Sixty-five percent of funds go directly to the city revenue, and 35% is for economic development.
Here is the breakdown of where the revenue from the tax goes:
- 25% - Wynne Parks and Recreation
- 15% - Wynne City Projects
- 8.33% - Wynne Fire Department
- 8.33% - Wynne Police Department
- 8.34% - Wynne Street Department
- 35% - Wynne Economic Development
If citizens vote no, the city could be in jeopardy of losing two employees from both the police and fire department.
Hobbs says that every department and the quality of life will be affected.
“If you lose 18% of your revenue right off the top, then absolutely jobs are in jeopardy, services are in jeopardy, like I said, parks and rec department,” said Hobbs. “I don’t see that being able to function at all without this tax, so it’s vital that we renew it.”
Hobbs says that it’ll take a big hit on parks because tax funds account for 85% of their budget.
Usually, the tax lasts for five years. They are seeking a 10-year renewal for better city planning.
Early voting begins on Feb. 2. Election day is Feb. 9 at the Wynne Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vote is for registered voters within the city limits of Wynne.
