Tuckerman & Batesville win the Hot Shots of the Week (1/25/21 - 1/29/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for January 25th through the 29th. Nearly 1,300 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Tuckerman
Tuckerman wins the boys ballot by 159 votes over Westside. Cameron Jones finished the 3rd quarter in style on January 26th. He collects the rebound and rifles a full court buzzer beater. Jones had 35 points as the Bulldogs beat Salem in a 2A-2 matchup.
Girls Winner: Batesville
Batesville wins the girls ballot by 174 votes over Walnut Ridge. The Lady Pioneers were on the charity stripe with no time left. Kaylee Clark sank 2 free throws to keep their perfect season alive. Batesville beat Jonesboro 46-45 on January 29th.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.