University students to work with produce business

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - University of Arkansas students will work with Scatter Creek Berries and Produce to learn more about plants.
The business grows many vegetables and fruits. Now, they’re housing blackberry plants for students.
The plants were bred by the university, grown in Massachusetts, then stored in a cool or dormant state.
Once shipped back to Arkansas, the university’s students learn more about optimizing small fruit production.
With Scatter Creek Berries and Produce being a progressive grower, Assistant Professor for Controlled Environment Agriculture and Greenhouse Production Ryan Dickson saw a learning opportunity.
“I take every opportunity that I can to try and get my students out of the university setting and into farmer’s operations,” he said. “That’s where the real world happens, in my opinion. I think it’s a valuable learning opportunity.”
If this study is successful, it will allow growers to grow the fruit earlier in the year and hit key market windows.
Students and Dickson will make site visits every two weeks from now until May or June, depending on how long the blackberry harvest lasts.
