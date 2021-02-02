Gov. to allow bar and restaurant curfew to expire as numbers drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced at the beginning of the press conference, that the state’s revenue report continues to show improvement of the economy, as daily positive COVID numbers continue to decrease.
On Feb. 3, Hutchinson said he will allow the 11 p.m. curfew for bars to expire.
Hutchinson learned Tuesday morning that Arkansas will receive an additional 5% of vaccine supplies by end of this week. Walmart will receive 10k doses each week beginning Feb. 11. This is over and above the state allocation of the vaccine.
Dr. Jose R. Romero says, “We’re going in the right direction” as regards cases and hospitalizations. “It’s not a time to back off,” he says of wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping social distance.
Dr. Romero cites three factors for pushing down hospitalizations, the public taking it seriously, the use of monoclonal antibodies for prevention and treatment, and the beginning of immunizations.
Hutchinson said the state’s 7-day rolling average of positivity is getting back down closer to the 10% mark. “We’re not there yet, but this is encouraging,” Hutchinson said.
Romero said he doesn’t know if the new variants are in Arkansas, but he suspects they are, “we just haven’t found them yet,” he said.
Romero encourages everyone to take the vaccine when it’s offered. “It’s safe. It’s been studied. They are effective,” he said.
