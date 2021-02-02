’Well-deserved TLC’: Jackson County couple works to revitalize historic black school

“They were elated to know that this building is getting some well-deserved TLC and that it would be utilized for the community at large. Some of them were brought to tears. I can’t tell you the stories we’ve had,” Latasha said. “When we were doing demo work, the volunteers that were coming and helping us and saying ‘I learned my ABCs in this room or my grandmother taught in this building for 30 years and then my mom taught here for 10 years.”