Arkansas ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill fails in committee
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:14 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas House Judiciary Committee has voted down SB24, commonly known as the ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill, according to content partner KATV.

SB24 passed the Senate back in January by a vote of 27-7.

The bill would have ended the duty to retreat if:

  • The person using deadly force is lawfully present with reasonable belief they’re being threatened.
  • They’re not engaged in criminal or gang activity.
  • The person is not a felon.
  • Is not the initial aggressor

Back in 2019, a similar measure failed before a Senate panel.

