Bill to do $5.5 million in renovations to War Memorial Stadium introduced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The much-awaited football game between the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State may be a little over four years away, but state officials are wanting to do renovations at the stadium where the game will be played.
The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday introduced House Bill 1397 Thursday in the state legislature.
The bill, if approved by the legislature, would appropriate nearly $5.5 million to do work at the Little Rock stadium.
Lawmakers would spend at least $435,000 to do maintenance and replacement of the field turf at the stadium and spend $42,500 to do maintenance, renovation, equipping, construction, acquisition, improvement, upgrades and repair of the Southwest Concourse Restrooms at the stadium.
The vast majority - $5 million - would be used to do renovations, repairs, expansions, construction work and upgrades to real property and facilities at the stadium.
As of Thursday afternoon, no action has been taken on the request.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
