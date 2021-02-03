Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 3 at 8:37 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 298,004 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 237,333 confirmed cases
    • 60,671 probable cases
  • 276,704 recoveries
  • 16,331 active cases
    • 11,371 confirmed active cases
    • 4,960 probable active cases
  • 4,939 total deaths
    • 3,971 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 968 deaths among probable cases
  • 869 currently hospitalized
    • 260 in ICU
    • 141 on ventilators
  • 2,817,794 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.1% positive antigen tests
  • 2,509,374 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, Feb. 2:

  1. Pulaski: 247
  2. Benton: 127
  3. Washington: 85
  4. Faulkner: 72
  5. Saline: 68

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,653 105 2,453 95 16,550
Clay 1,581 60 1,478 42 15,033
Cleburne 1,771 99 1,612 60 18,415
Craighead 12,236 439 11,626 170 96,226
Crittenden 5,402 209 5,105 86 33,977
Cross 1,828 73 1,710 45 14,418
Greene 5,565 284 5,215 66 39,568
Independence 3,489 155 3,221 113 32,544
Jackson 3,088 64 2,992 32 22,099
Lawrence 1,927 66 1,820 41 12,619
Mississippi 5,311 282 4,921 107 33,114
Poinsett 2,950 139 2,739 72 21,894
Randolph 1,850 74 1,730 46 15,525
St. Francis 3,326 88 3,205 33 27,066
Sharp 1,449 49 1,353 47 13,902
Stone 926 38 859 29 9,159
White 6,631 390 6,149 91 43,183
Woodruff 565 58 58 8 6,936

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

