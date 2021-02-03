Farmer shares thoughts on Daylight Saving Time bill

CASH, Ark. (KAIT) - We all know the feeling of walking outside at 5 on a winter afternoon and it being pitch black. Well, one piece of legislation could change that. One farmer says he’s not concerned about the bill.
Joe Christian, the owner of JOC Farms, says they already work from dusk until dawn. Their main problem right now is getting enough labor.
It’s a common myth that farmers are responsible for daylight saving time. The idea originates from World War I. A lot of farmers say they don’t like it.
“But, I think most people I talk to, would just rather it just stay the same. Which is daylight savings time with the way it is most of the summer,” said Christian.
He says he’s all for the bill introduced by Representative Johnny Rye.
The bill, House Bill 1097, would adopt Daylight Saving Time permanently, meaning we would not set our clocks back in the fall, getting more daylight in the afternoon.
“But, then again, you get into, you have ramifications from the states around you that might affect you doing business with them in a certain amount of time,” said Christian.
Rye addressed that issue and said that every surrounding state, including Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, would have to agree to pass the bill on the federal level before it would become effective in Arkansas.
While Christian says that he wishes the state would pick one time and stick with it, it’s not his biggest priority.
“Right now, it’s not really on our radar; we’re not concerned about it. It’s the least of our issues. We have a lot of other issues like getting our labor here. It wouldn’t matter,” said Christian. “We work daylight to dark. It doesn’t matter what time it is.”
Right now, the bill is in committee.
Rye says the main reason he wants the bill passed is for safety and so that there will be more daylight when people get off from work. He claims it is something that most Arkansans want.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.