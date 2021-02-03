Feb. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Feb. 3. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Soak up that sunshine today because unsettled weather is just around the corner.
High pressure remains parked overhead today, leading to highs near 50°F.
We’ll warm into the mid-50s ahead of the cold front on Thursday but it’ll come with clouds and rain.
Colder weather moves in to Region 8 from Friday into the weekend.
In fact, it’ll feel just cold enough for snow to mix with rain for Saturday’s cold front.
News Headlines
An Arkansas lawmakers wants to extend school hours to reduce the number of days kids are in class.
An upcoming conference hopes to “equip” pastors with the tools they need to battle the pandemic and still deliver their message to congregants.
A young Region 8 woman paralyzed 7 years ago in a freak accident continues to beat the odds.
