Federal mask mandate in place at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal mask mandate signed by President Joe Biden for all public transportation is now in effect.
Next time you’re flying at the Memphis International Airport, you are now required by federal law to wear a mask at all times or you can be denied entry or boarding.
The executive order doesn’t just apply to flying either.
Biden’s executive order requires masks in airports, bus or rail stations, as well as while on passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads and on buses.
This new executive order doesn’t change things too much at the Memphis International Airport.
The airport was already under a Shelby County and City of Memphis mask ordinance as well as all airlines already requiring masks on their flights, but it does create more of a nationwide standard that wasn’t required before.
“Because this now federal law it really provides a consistency across airports in the United States,” said Glen Thomas, Memphis International Airport Spokesperson. “Whereas previously they may have been subject to different regulations from local and county authorities, now there’s a standard that’s set.”
The mask mandate is required for anyone over the age of two years old.
Failure to comply with the mask mandate could result in civil penalties.
A face shield is not an acceptable substitute for a mask according to the executive order.
Officials at the Memphis International Airport do have extra masks if you forget one.
The executive order remains in effect until May 11.
