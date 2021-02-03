Gov. Parson announces site locations for next mass COVID-19 vaccination events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for the second week of COVID-19 mass vaccination events.
The locations for Feb. 4-6 include:
Region A - Henry County
- Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N. Vansant Rd. in Clinton, Mo.
- Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply is out
Region B - Marion and Ralls Counties
- Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St. in Hannibal, Mo.
- Friday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supply is out
Region C - St. Francois County
- Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr. in Farmington, Mo.
- Thursday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply is out
Region D - Green County
- Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave. in Springfield, Mo.
- Thursday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply is out
Region E - Pemiscot County
- Century Casino, 777 E. Third St. in Caruthersville, Mo.
- Friday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply is out
Region F - Cole County
- The Line, 1299 Lafayette St. in Jefferson City, Mo.
- Friday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply is out
Region G - Douglas County
- MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave. from Ava, Mo.
- Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply is out
Region H
- Site 1 - Livingston County
- Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St. in Chillicothe, Mo.
- Thursday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply is out
- Site 2 - Harrison County
- South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave. in Bethany, Mo.
- Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply is out
Region I - Phelps County
- Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W. 10th St. in Rolla, Mo.
- Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply is out
Nearly 20,000 Missourians received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the first week of mass vaccination events.
In total there will be 27 separate vaccination events hosted by the state.
The National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services vaccination teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer the second dose.
Week three locations will be announced once confirmed.
