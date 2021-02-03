Grants available to help businesses during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - As if running a small business wasn’t hard enough, the pandemic has taken a toll. The Harrisburg Economic Development Commission is helping out small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out renovation grants.
The commission has created a funding pool of $10,000.
The money will help with making improvements to the outside of buildings, signage, and beautification.
Director of Operations Morgan Mitchell says the renovation grant will make Harrisburg businesses more competitive, hopefully leading to more business in the town.
“This gives small businesses the opportunity to make improvements they wouldn’t have been able to afford during the pandemic,” Mitchell said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and anything we can do to support and help them during this time just betters our community as a whole.”
The grant is a 50/50 match.
The first day of the application process began on Feb. 1. You have until March 1 to apply.
You can email Mitchell or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office at 200 East Jackson Street for an application.
