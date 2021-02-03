’Growing strongly’: Mayor Copenhaver meets with several city developers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver has been sworn in for a little over a month now and Tuesday was his third official city council meeting as mayor.
He presented several updates regarding projects across the city.
Copenhaver said Haag Brown’s development of The Reserve at NEA Baptist has a groundbreaking event just 2 to 3 weeks away.
Moving uptown, Gearhead and Urban Outfitters will be in the former Sears building.
Next door, there are plans for a food truck park and green space in the area of Kroger, Tommy Express and Texas Roadhouse
He also said there’s progress being made at the Citizens Bank downtown
Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema 8 is complete at Greensborough Village and is “awaiting the market to justify an opening.”
Copenhaver added that Jonesboro is growing strongly.
“Hopefully in the next quarter I will continue these updates and I’m looking forward to other developers in our community as well,” Copenhaver said.
One thing he did note, in January alone, building permits exceeded $42 million. He said this was largely thanks to a few large commercial projects.
He plans to continue to not only meet with developers throughout the city but also make these updates periodically.
The council also discussed an ordinance that would allow cottage housing.
According to the city’s website, cottage housing development is “an alternative type of detached housing providing small residences for households of typically one to two individuals without undergoing the subdivision process.”
The city believes this style of housing will target students and those who are retired with its affordability, health and safety.
The ordinance moved on to the second reading.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.