JPD garage door collision causes $25k in damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an officer caused $25,000 in damages to department property when he slammed a trailer into a garage door.
According to the initial incident report, it happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at 316 W. Washington.
Officer Jeremy Wheelis was exiting the garage bay in a SWAT truck and enclosed trailer when the air conditioning unit on top of the trailer hit the garage door.
According to Officer Colton Brown’s report, the garage door was not fully raised.
Damage to the door was estimated at $5,000. The trailer reportedly sustained $20,000 worth of damage.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.