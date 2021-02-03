Lowery responds to controversy over House Bill 1218

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A representative fired back at comments made regarding the controversy surrounding HB1218.
Those against the bill expressed concern, saying they’re worried about how teachers in schools could teach history because of the wording in the bill.
Representative Mark Lowery said Tuesday that the bill does not ban the teaching of Black History in classrooms but rather prevents any divisive teachings and activities that could isolate a group of people.
The language of the bill states that public schools are not to teach anything that:
- “Promotes the overthrow of the United States Government”
- “Promotes division between, resentment of, or social justice” for certain groups of people.
Lowery said it would be strange to prohibit teachers from discussing Black History in schools because of their place in U.S. history.
“I believe we would be committing educational malpractice in Arkansas if we did not teach about the Little Rock Central High Crisis in ’57, or we didn’t teach about the Elaine Riots, or teach about any of the contributions that have been made by African Americans in America and specifically in Arkansas,” Lowery said
Lowery is still currently working closely with the Legislative Black Caucus and Little Rock School Board members on this bill to ensure that the wording does not imply the banning of teaching Black History.
