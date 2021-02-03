Missing Texas 2-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

CELINA, Texas (KSLA) — Levy Pugh, the subject of an Amber Alert out of Texas, has been found and is safe, authorities say.
Celina police say the child was unharmed when they found him with his father around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Levy was reunited with his mother Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
And they have arrested the boy’s father, 42-year-old Isaac Pugh, on an outstanding warrant.
The Amber Alert for Levy was activated the morning of Feb. 3. Authorities believed he was in grave or immediate danger.
CBS affiliate KWTX reports that the boy’s mother told police that her ex-husband broke into her home about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, assaulted her then took the toddler and drove off.
Levy, 2, last was seen wearing only a diaper. He stands 2′6″ tall, weighs 35 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Police believed he was with Pugh, who stands 5′11″ tall and weighs 212 pounds. Pugh has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities did not have a clothing description at that time.
Authorities were searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate MDT1625 that last was seen in Celina, Texas. That’s north of Dallas.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.