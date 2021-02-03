NEA NAIA Roundup (2/2/21)

#18 Lyon women’s basketball avenged an earlier loss to Williams Baptist. Crowley’s Ridge College split a twinbill with College of the Ozarks.
#18 Lyon (Women) 63, Williams Baptist 51
The 18th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team and Williams Baptist squared off for the second time over a six-day span on Tuesday night in Becknell Gymnasium. WBU earned a 70-65 victory in the first meeting as the Scots avenged their loss and got the best of the Lady Eagles in the second go-around, 63-51.
The Scots improved their record to 8-1 overall and in the American Midwest Conference, while the Lady Eagles fell to 10-5 (7-3 AMC).
Despite a cold shooting night from the field, the Scots stayed in the game by knocking down 23-of-28 free throws in the game.
A layup by Jade Giron at the 5:29 mark was the only field goal the Scots scored in the first quarter but Lyon went 6-of-6 from the line as a team and only trailed, 10-8, after the first period.
The Lady Eagles extended their lead 20-14 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter as the Scots began to find their rhythm offensively. Mari-Hanna Newsom knocked down a pair of threes around a layup by Paige Kelley as the Scots took a 22-20 lead. After a free throw by Paige Tate gave the Scots a three-point lead, WBU tied the game with a three-pointer by Reesa Hampton.
The Scots continued to catch fire from the field in the third quarter as a three-pointer by Blysse Harmon opened up a 19-0 run and gave Lyon a 45-29 lead. A jumper by Hampton ended the drought for the Lady Eagles. The Scots added a pair of free throws by Kelley late in the quarter but WBU cut the deficit to 47-37.
WBU pulled back within five midway through the fourth quarter but another three by Newsom gave the Scots all of the momentum. Lyon went on to knock down six consecutive free throws before a layup by Kelley that gave the Scots a 12-point victory.
Giron recorded her first-career double-double as a Scot as she finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds. Newsom finished in double figures with 11 points, while Kelley grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, which was one away from tying the Scots’ single-game record.
The Scots will continue their home stand on Thursday night against Hannibal-LaGrange at 5:30 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge College (Men) 82, College of the Ozarks 72
Crowley’s Ridge trailed by four at the half before shooting 60.7% in the second half and pulling away late for a 82-72 win over College of the Ozarks.
KJ Corder led the Pioneers with a double double of 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Kyle Moore scored a team high 19 points and Logan Willett came off the bench to add 13 points in the win.
CRC led by five points early before the Bobcats hot shooting pushed them in front by as much as six points with 5:57 before the half. The score was tied nine times and the game had six lead changes. The Pioneers second half shooting and pressure defense pushed them to as much as a 12 point lead with 3:11 in the game.
#22 College of the Ozarks 68, Crowley’s Ridge College (Women) 57
The Lady Pioneers could not overcome a first quarter in which they were outscored 22-8 against the 22nd ranked College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Lady Bobcats, falling by a final score of 68-57.
The Bobcats had yet to play a game in the 2020-21 season, but that did not show as they scored 17 points before the Lady Pioneers graced the scorebook. Crowley’s Ridge connected on just two field goals on their 15 attempts. The Lady Bobcats took the opening ten minutes 22-8.
The Lady Pioneers (7-6) improved their shooting, starting the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers from Octavia Lowery and Mickayla Smith. One block and one steal helped stymie the Bobcat output, with the gals in green outscoring their opponents 18-15. The Bobcats’ big first quarter was a good enough insurance to lead going into intermission 37-26.
Crowley’s Ridge continued to close the gap in the third quarter, with the Lady ‘Neer deficit never greater than 13; however, the Bobcats never let it get lower than 10.
Lowery enjoyed a strong final ten minutes, scoring 12 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Pioneers could never close the gap with the final horn sounding a 68-57 victory for the guests.
Lowery led her Lady Pioneers with 27 points, with Mickayla Smith hitting three trays to contribute to her 12-point total. Nakeeva Brandon led the backcourt with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Pioneers will bid adieu to the Carter Activities Center for the remainder of the regular season, beginning a six-game road trip in Pensacola for a rematch with Pensacola Christian (Fla.), who bested the Lady Pioneers on December 12 with a 77-73 decision. Tipoff from the Horton Sports Arena is Tuesday, February 9 at 3:30 p.m.
