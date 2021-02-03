5A East play resumed with several doubleheaders. Jonesboro boys won their 10th straight game with a win over Paragould. The Lady Rams picked up their 4th straight victory with a 5 point win over the Lady Hurricane.
Batesville girls moved to 18-0 with a win at Greene County Tech. The Eagles won the nightcap in the boys matchup.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/2/21)
Jonesboro 60, Paragould 32 (Boys)
Paragould 44, Jonesboro 39 (Girls)
Batesville 69, Greene County Tech 57 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 72, Batesville 62 (Boys)
Nettleton 52, Marion 41 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 58, Mammoth Spring 45 (Boys)
Southside 62, Valley View 52 (Boys)
Blytheville 60, Pocahontas 53 (Boys)
West Memphis 69, Searcy 52 (Boys)
West Memphis 49, Searcy 23 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 80, Piggott 49 (Boys)
Manila 86, Hoxie 48 (Boys)’
White County Central 53, Tuckerman 33 (Boys)
Tuckerman 63, White County Central 32 (Girls)
Newport 67, Cave City 50 (Boys)
Rector 57, Armorel 30 (Girls)
Norfork 45, Viola 35 (Girls)
Melbourne 69, Sloan-Hendrix 43 (Boys)
Melbourne 72, Sloan-Hendrix 18 (Girls)
Greenbrier 50, Mountain Home 44 (Girls)
Mountain View 51, Harding Academy 30 (Girls)
Brinkley 84, Augusta 58 (Girls)
