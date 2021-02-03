Returned stolen road signs part of New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Department’s new amnesty program

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County sheriff is starting an amnesty program for people who have stolen a road sign from the county.
The road and bridge department told investigators it is costing the county about $8,000 to replace road signs every year.
So, for all of February, anyone who has a change of heart can turn in a stolen sign.
”If the people that have the signs will return them here to the sheriff’s department, we won’t ask any questions,” said Captain Chris Hensley with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff said they will begin following up on leads and aggressively looking for stolen signs and anyone that stole a road sign in the county.
Prosecutors will make a similar effort.
The sheriff asks that anyone with information about stolen or missing signs call their department.
