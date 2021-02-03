Sophie’s library hopes to see new visitors

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A little, free library with bright and imaginative colors hopes to see new visitors soon.
The library sits near Woods Masonry and Repair on Harry Drive. Ashley Dulaney and her daughter Sophie Dulaney worked hard to get the library going.
A couple of years ago, Ashley saw a new library and got curious.
“I had noticed one of these boxes out in front of one of the schools here locally, and I wondered, ‘What is that?’” she asked.
After doing some research and finding a place to put a library, they did it. In October, they opened Sophie’s Village.
Books range from baby to adult reading levels. Readers can get a book and keep it or bring them back and exchange them.
“It’s just really encouraging to be able to provide books to her and our community,” she said.
Ashley and Sophie ‘shop’ at the library box and hope others will too. In the future, she hopes Sophie gets more involved.
“As a mom, I just want to influence my kids to read, and I hope I encourage her to continue this little free library as she grows up,” she said.
