Total COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen an increase in total COVID-19 cases with state officials saying the work to vaccinate residents around the state is showing some dividends.
As of Wednesday, the state had 300,430 total cases, up 2,426 from Tuesday’s numbers. The state also saw an increase of 202 to 16,533 in the number of active cases, while hospitalizations went up 15 to 884.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that there has been an increase in new cases and a decrease in active cases from last week’s numbers.
“Our vaccination efforts continue, with over 15,600 doses administered yesterday. We have been trending in the right direction & we need to ensure that continues,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The state had 46 additional deaths reported Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 4,985. Of the 46 deaths statewide, 11 of the deaths were reported in Region 8 - three deaths in White County, two deaths in Mississippi County and one death each in Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Independence, Poinsett and St. Francis counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County leading the state at 318 new cases.
As for vaccinations, state health officials reported 334,023 doses have been given since the program began in December.
