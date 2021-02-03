VA Medical Center gives its 1,000th COVID-19 vaccine to Bollinger Co. Army veteran

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center gave its 1,000th COVID-19 vaccination to a Bollinger County Army veteran.
Shelby Stroder is an 86-year-old Army veteran and one of five brothers, all of whom are veterans.
“Everything was all good and well organized,” Stroder said of the vaccination experience. “I was treated well and went right on through.”
Bailey Wells, chief nurse for specialty services and daily operations at the medical center, said they will continue to give vaccinations as long as they have the vaccine.
Currently, they are contacting veterans aged 75 and up to ask if they want to be vaccinated.
Wells said their supply has expanded, and they hope to be at 65 and up very soon.
She explained that medical staff are calling patients directly to schedule vaccination appointments. Veterans do not need to contact the medical center to ask.
