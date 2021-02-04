Arkansas State baseball reveals 2021 schedule

Featuring 20 home games, trips to Fayetteville and Oxford, and a three-game road series against Oklahoma, the Arkansas State baseball program released its 2021 schedule Thursday. The Red Wolves schedule also features a mid-week contest at Mississippi State.
“College baseball schedules across the country have a different look this year,” said A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo. “We were able to navigate through multiple conference decisions, and, with the help of our administration, we were able to put together an awfully good and competitive schedule for our club.”
The Red Wolves open the 2021 campaign at Tomlinson Stadium with a three-game series against Missouri State (Feb. 19-21). A-State will travel to Ole Miss for a mid-week contest (Feb.23) before returning home to host UT Martin (Feb. 26-28).
The Red Wolves will open the month of March at Tomlinson Stadium with a midweek contest against Murray State on March 2. The squad will hit the road for a 13-game road stint starting at Abilene Christian (Mar. 5-7) before traveling to Oklahoma for a three-game series (Mar. 12-14).
The Scarlet and Black will open Sun Belt Conference play at Appalachian State on March 19-21. A-State will round out March with a mid-week contest at Murray State (March 23) and a three-game non-conference series at Illinois State March 26-28.
A-State will begin the month of April at Tomlinson Stadium, where it welcomes in-state opponent Little Rock April 1-3, followed by a mid-week contest against Central Arkansas April 6.
The Red Wolves will continue Sun Belt action when they travel to Louisiana (April 9-11) before visiting Mississippi State on April 13. A-State will return home April 16-18 for a three-game series with UT Arlington before driving down to face in-state foe UCA on April 20.
Raffo’s squad will continue SBC action when it travels to Texas State April 23-25. A-State returns to non-conference action with a three-game series at Austin Peay (April 30, May 1-2), followed by a road game at Ole Miss on May 4.
The Red Wolves will remain home May 7-9 to host Georgia Southern before heading to the University of Arkansas for the first time in program history on May 11.
A-State will conclude Sun Belt road action with a three-game series at Troy (May 14-16) and closeout SBC action against Louisiana-Monroe May 20-22 at Tomlinson Stadium.
“Our team is excited to open at home early and looks forward to our many road challenges against quality opponents. It’s been too long without baseball at The Tom,” Raffo added.
