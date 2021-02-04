Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts Louisiana this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (6-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) vs Louisiana (13-4, 7-3 Sun Belt)
Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6 • 6 PM / 4 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,229-1,192 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With a combined 32 points in two games against UT Arlington last week, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Trey Finn (1,165) for 18th on the scoring list as he now has 1,156 career points.
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I freshman among 21 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier ranks third nationally, leading the Sun Belt Conference, with 12.2 rebounds per game and is sixth nationally, second in SBC, with nine double-doubles. Ranked third nationally, Omier is lone freshman ranked in top-40 nationally in rebounds per game.
- Norchad Omier has 12-straight games with 10 or more rebounds. His 12 total games with 10 or more rebounds are the most in a season since Anthony Livingston had 16 during the 2015-16 season
- Marquis Eaton is one game played shy of Jay Hansen (1980-84) for 13th on the career games played list at 110 games played
- A-State has 45 dunks this season, 13 more than its total from last season (32 in 32 games played). Norchad Omier (17) and Keyon Wesley (16) have combined for 33 of those 45 dunks.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.