Arkansas State track & field sweeps SBC Indoor Athlete of the Week honors

Beauchamp and Shell are the third and fourth athletes to earn conference weekly honors so far this season, as Jermie Walker (Men’s Track) and Camryn Newton-Smith (Women’s Field) garnered laurels in the first weekly awards of the season on Jan. 28. Beauchamp’s award is the second weekly honor of her career, doing so on Feb. 19, 2020. Thursday marks the second weekly honor for Shell, who earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week as a freshman on April 11, 2018.