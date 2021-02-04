Arkansas State women’s basketball travels to Louisiana this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (9-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana (7-5, 6-1 Sun Belt)
Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, 2021 • 6:00 PM / 4:00 PM • Lafayette, La. • Cajundome • ESPN+ (Friday) • ESPN+ (Saturday) • 95.3/96.9 The Ticket
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State closes a four-game road stretch, traveling to Lafayette to take on Louisiana. The Red Wolves are 52-21 all-time versus Louisiana, with A-State leading 24-11 in games played in Lafayette. Louisiana claimed the two previous games this season in Jonesboro, defeating the Red Wolves 67-65 in overtime on Jan. 22 and 70-58 on Jan. 23.
- The Red Wolves recorded 16 or more turnovers forced in 10 straight games to open the season, but have forced double-digit takeaways in all 14 games.
- Jada Stinson has scored 10 or more points in three of the last four games.
- Peyton Martin became the 16th player in program history to tally 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds at UT Arlington on Jan. 29. Currently at 1,026 points, Martin is two points shy of tying Khadija Brown-Haywood (2012-16) for 22nd all-time in scoring, four from tying Ali Carter (2002-07) for 21st and seven from matching Amber Abraham (2001-06) for 20th. Martin is also one of six active players in the Sun Belt Conference with 1,000 or more points and one of five with 1,000-plus points and 500-plus rebounds.
- In games played preceding the Super Bowl, A-State is 19-10 overall since 1992.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.