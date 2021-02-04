Arkansas State women’s soccer will have a home & home with Arkansas in 2021

Arkansas State women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley announced Thursday the team is competing in six contests this spring, including two matches at the A-State Soccer Park.
A-State will begin its spring slate on Feb. 23 in an exhibition match at Harding before returning home to host Little Rock in a non-conference contest on March 6.
The Scarlet and Black will play four Southeastern Conference opponents, including two matches with Arkansas. The first match against the Razorbacks will occur in Jonesboro on March 20 and the second in Fayetteville on April 10. These contests mark the first time in program history that the two programs will meet in women’s soccer.
A-State will also make trips to Mississippi State (March 13) and Ole Miss (April 2) this spring.
A-State finished the fall season as Sun Belt Conference regular-season champions as it registered a program-best 10-2-1 finish.
For latest on the A-State women's soccer, log onto the team's Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateSoccer and follow them on Twitter @AStateSoccer.
