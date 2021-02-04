Blankenship anticipating business growth in Monette

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jordan’s Kwik Stop #64 and a few other businesses will be coming to Monette, and they will be located on the Highway 18 bypass.
When the bypass was first built, Mayor Bob Blankenship was concerned about how it would impact Monette as a whole.
“We felt like that we would not see any growth whatsoever,” said Mayor Blankenship.
Monette city officials decided to view the bypass as the opportunity to make the city grow by investing in some property and bring in more businesses into town.
The mayor says that this can help bring in more money into town with so many people who commute between Blytheville and Jonesboro.
A business owner told Region 8 News off-camera that he does not agree with businesses being built off the bypass because it would hurt businesses downtown.
The mayor disagreed.
“We’re not proactive on hurting those businesses,” he said. “We feel like the bulk of the business will be in the food industry because we have two food places in town now.”
Overall, Mayor Blankenship has received positive feedback from people in the city for starting these projects, including a letter from a woman thanking him and the city for trying to make Monette grow.
“She just appreciated the administration for the hard work that we’ve done to do that and that makes you feel good,” he said.
Other local business owners downtown agreed with the mayor, saying that the new businesses along the bypass add more options for them and get more people to come to their businesses as well.
The mayor also plans on extending their utilities for future growth on the north and south ends of the bypass.
