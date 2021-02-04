Blytheville police investigate homicide

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a homicide and are needing help from the public in the case.
According to a media release from Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers went to an apartment in the Blytheville Housing Authority in the 300 block of South Division Street around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found Bennie Mosley, 56, of Blytheville inside the apartment dead, Thompson said.
“It has been determined that Mr. Mosley’s death is a result of an assault and the department is conducting a homicide investigation,” Thompson said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.
