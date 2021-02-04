Child killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child died Tuesday when the car he was riding in collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 2 on Clay County Road 406.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 38-year-old Derrell Hill of Jonesboro was westbound when he lost control of his 2007 Buick Lucerne.
The car then traveled into the path of an oncoming 2018 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Mark Johnson, 54, of Rector, and collided head-on.
Hill and a child passenger were injured. Another juvenile passenger, whose age and name were not released, died.
Johnson and his passenger, Shara Johnson of Rector, also suffered injuries.
The injured were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould for treatment.
ASP said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
