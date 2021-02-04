Feb. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 4. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A passing cold front will touch off scattered showers throughout the day, although rainfall totals remain light.
Many of us will come away with a quarter-inch or less by this evening.
Skies clear out overnight as lows dip into the upper 20s.
Sunshine makes a brief appearance on Friday before our next weather system arrives this weekend, resulting in cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain on Saturday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
It’s been more than 80 years in the making, but Arkansas’s two biggest colleges will finally meet on the gridiron.
An A-State professor clears up any confusion about an N95 mask developed by Ford.
A highway sent traffic away from their community, so a Region 8 town is bringing business to the bypass.
