Hospitalizations drop as death toll reaches 5,000 statewide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a drop in hospitalizations Thursday as state health officials said the state also reached 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 302,899 total cases as of Thursday, up 2,469 from Wednesday. Arkansas also reported 16,992 total active cases, up 459 from Wednesday, while the death toll was up 24 to 5,009.
Of the 24 deaths, three of the deaths were reported in Region 8 - two deaths in Cleburne County and one death in Independence County.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the news about the death toll is difficult.
“The best news today is that hospitalizations decreased by 69, but it’s disappointing our deaths because of COVID-19 have exceeded 5,000 Arkansans,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “Our heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. This is a reminder that our actions make a difference.”
The number of people hospitalized fell 69 to 815 Thursday. State health officials also said the number of people on ventilators increased by three to 145.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Thursday, with Pulaski County leading the state with 349 new cases.
The state has done over 40,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month.
As of Thursday, nearly 350,000 vaccine doses have been given out to people.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.