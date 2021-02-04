Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder is now in a Lawrence County jail after police say he led them on a pursuit Wednesday.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, Tony Ballard, 23, of Monroe, La. was arrested after a traffic stop around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Cooksey said Ballard fled from officers in a stolen truck out of Searcy, then ran off the road into a nearby fence.
The pursuit started in Midway Road near Farm Service Inc., went north at the end of the road near Highway 63B.
Ballard was wanted for 2nd-degree murder out of Monroe, La.
Details about the Louisiana case were not available Wednesday.
However, Ballard was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing, reckless driving and theft by receiving in connection with the Walnut Ridge case and may be facing a theft charge from the stolen truck in Searcy, Cooksey said.
