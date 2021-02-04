Man faces six felonies in aggravated robbery cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man has a March 31 court date after Jonesboro police say he put a sack over a victim’s head and assaulted the person in one case and robbed someone else in a second case.
Freddie B. Trice, 42, of Jonesboro was arrested Feb. 2 in connection with the Jan. 5 and Jan. 21 incidents.
According to a probable cause affidavit on the Jan. 5 incident, a victim told police he was walking down the street with his child when Trice saw him and confused him with someone else.
“Trice then went to (the) victim and grabbed him while placing a burlap sack over his head and dragged him into the residence,” the affidavit noted. “Trice accused victim of ripping him off on narcotics and had a metal pole in which he began hitting (the) victim in the sides before hitting him multiple times in the head.”
However, Trice found out he had assaulted someone else, Jonesboro police said.
“Trice realized victim was the wrong person and then stole $60 out of his wallet before pulling a gun out and pointing it at the ground telling the victim ‘if he called the police, he would kill him,’” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim, who had a fractured skull, crawled out of a window and went to a local hospital for help, police said.
In the Jan. 21 case, officers went to the 1700 block of West Nettleton Avenue after getting a call about a robbery.
The victim told police that someone had robbed him, pulled out a gun and pointed it at his stomach, while he was pumping gas.
Trice was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery-2nd degree and terroristic threatening-1st degree in the Jan. 5 case and aggravated robbery and terroristic threatening-1st degree in the Jan. 21 case.
A $75,000 cash-only bond was set for Trice during a probable cause hearing Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.