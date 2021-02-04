One dead in Kennett apartment fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman died Thursday morning in a fire in Kennett, according to Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett.
Hamlett told Region 8 News that firefighters were called around 9:45 a.m. Thursday about the fire at the senior citizens section of the Kennett Housing Authority in the 900 block of Depot Street.
Mary Smith Collins, 59, died in the fire, Hamlett said.
The fire is being investigated by the Kennett Fire Department, Kennett Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.
Hamlett said the fire, which was contained to the one unit, has been ruled to be accidental.
