Paragould native Braxton Burnside selected to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Last year, Storms racked up an SEC-leading 11 victories inside the circle and ranked second in the conference allowing 1.16 walks per seven innings, fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.08) and seventh in ERA (1.16). She also led the team posting a 1.05 WHIP and a .225 opponent batting average. The veteran began the season winning seven consecutive decisions and did not allow more than three earned runs in any appearance all year. Her 59 career wins are third-most in school history and ranks fifth in ERA (2.07) and opponent batting average (.245). Like McEwen, Storms is appearing on the Preseason All-SEC Team in back-to-back seasons.