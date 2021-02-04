Suspect arrested after fleeing from police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed a car and ran from authorities in Jonesboro.
Keland Daniel Perry, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested after Jonesboro police went to a call about an aggravated assault in the Links parking lot around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said as officers arrived, Perry fled the parking lot in a red Impala and went south down Harrisburg Road.
“The suspect turned onto Fox Meadow and struck another vehicle, left the roadway then continued traveling north on Caraway Road,” Smith said. “The pursuit was terminated a short time later.”
However, another officer later saw the vehicle on Caraway Road just before the Sam’s Club parking lot.
“The suspect then bailed out of his car and fled on foot. He ran into a store located on Caraway and was apprehended after he exited through the back of the building,” Smith said.
According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online booking roster, Perry was booked into the jail at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of felony fleeing, possession of firearm by certain persons and residential burglary.
Smith said Perry will be held at the jail and is awaiting a probable cause hearing.
