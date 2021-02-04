Teen dies after truck hits tree

A 17-year-old died this week after the truck he was riding in ran off the road and struck a tree.
February 4, 2021

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday on Oregon County Road 328, two miles east of Koshkonong.

A 14-year-old female from Koshkonong was behind the wheel of a 1995 Dodge 1500 when a tire on the pickup truck dropped off the right side of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected then skidded off the road and struck a tree.

The girl was taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of her injuries.

Her passenger, a 17-year-old male from Thayer, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he succumbed to his injuries later that day at 4:55 p.m.

