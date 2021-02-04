Three Miss. companies fined nearly $10M for robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has fined three companies nearly ten million dollars for calling people on the state’s no-call list.
It’s part of an ongoing effort to cut down on robocalls to people’s cell and landline phones.
Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell says the PSC will continue to crack down on companies who prey on Mississippians.
“I am very excited to start 2021 off strong by cracking down on robocalls,” Chairman Maxwell said. “These people are breaking the law and preying on Mississippians, especially the most vulnerable. I’m glad to see these penalties assessed and I will continue to combat this problem for our state.”
Maxwell says the names of the companies will be released after they are served.
It requires phone companies to put a system in place that helps stop the calls before they reach the consumer at no additional charge. The law will also give the FCC more time to fine robocallers.
Click here to file a complaint against a telemarketer and click here to add your number to the state’s no-call list.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.