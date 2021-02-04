Woman convicted of 1st-degree murder could be paroled

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman convicted of murder and sentenced to life behind bars more than 40 years ago could soon be released from prison.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday his intention to commute 71-year-old Cecillia Roleson’s first-degree murder conviction.
In 1980 a jury found Roleson guilty in the shooting death of Carl Lipe and sentenced her to life in prison without parole.
If her sentence is commuted, Roleson would become eligible for parole immediately.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the governor’s office, has raised objections to the request.
The public can submit their feedback concerning the proposed commutation during a 30-day waiting period before final action is taken.
