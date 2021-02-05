Arkansas man killed in Missouri crash

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened at 6:55 p.m. on Route CC, 4.5 miles west of Fair Grove in Greene County.
Joseph R. Pendarvis, 35, of Salem was westbound when his 1996 Chevy Silverado pickup truck ran off the roadway and overturned.
Pendarvis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:29 p.m.
