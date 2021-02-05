Big Lake WMA, NWF set to close for feral hog hunt

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and the Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed later this month to allow federal and state officials to reduce the number of feral hogs in the area.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, both areas will be closed Feb. 8-12.
Officials said the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services and AGFC would be doing aerial flights in the area to reduce the population.
However, officials say the flights will be done weather permitting.
Also, access to the area will be closed off as the flights continue, and officials say AGFC and other agencies will be in the area to help with road and access closures.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.