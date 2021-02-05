Caruthersville, Mo. mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Friday

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination events is coming to Pemiscot County.
It will be held at Century Casino in Caruthersville on Friday, February 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the supply runs out.
You’ll need to register online first. You can click here for more information.
It’s for health care workers and those at the highest risk: people 65-and older, and those with certain health conditions.
If you go, be sure to wear a mask and keep your distance from others.
The Caruthersville Police Department is warning residents of traffic around the casino.
They say E. 7th Street will be used as the entrance to the vaccination site and traffic will be one way only. It will flow from Ward Avenue onto the casino truck parking lot.
If you live along or near E. 7th Street, police say you will need to take an alternate route.
They say Walker, Bushey, Franklin, Eastwood and Belle will be open to traffic away from E. 7th toward E. 8th and E. 6th, with north and south traffic.
This is one of 10 mass vaccination clinics planned this week in the Show-Me-State.
Another one was held in St. Francois County on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.